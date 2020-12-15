URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly set fire to his family’s home earlier this month is now in police custody.
Trevor D. Lewis, 18, was released from a Springfield hospital Monday where he was being treated for burns he received Dec. 4 and arrested on a warrant issued last week by a Champaign County judge.
The state’s attorney’s office charged Lewis with residential arson, aggravated battery to a police officer and violation of an order of protection in connection with a Dec. 4 incident in which Lewis allegedly threatened family members, barricaded himself inside their West Kirby Avenue home, then came out when flames began to consume the ranch home. No one else was physically harmed.
The incident played out over a three-hour period that Friday night and resulted in heavy damage to the home of Lewis’ mother, who had an active order of protection against her son that had been issued Sept. 30.
Lewis is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond in that case but he also has aggravated battery charges in three other separate cases, the total bond for which is an additional $70,000.