URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly set fire to a woman’s car in Urbana last month remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Terry L. Crandall, 49, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Olympian Road, was charged with arson last week.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said that on May 6, an intoxicated Crandall allegedly poured gasoline on the seat of his girlfriend’s vehicle and set fire to it. A witness was able to put out the fire.
Deputies could see burn marks on the seat and a container of gasoline that Crandall allegedly had placed in the vehicle.
On that day, deputies gave him a notice to appear in court on the arson charge because he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
However, deputies were called back to the Olympian Road home on June 1 for an alleged domestic dispute and arrested Crandall at that time.
He’s being held in lieu of $5,000 bond and is due back in court June 15.
Crandall is currently on probation for a 2021 aggravated battery conviction. Court records show he has other convictions for driving under the influence and domestic battery.
Two orders of protection were also issued against him last week on behalf of the girlfriend and another family member, court records show.