URBANA — A Champaign man awaiting trial on charges related to a drunken driving crash that killed a woman in April has been charged in a separate new case with the attempted murder of a former girlfriend.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Kendall K. Jones, 33, of the 1600 block of Lockraven Road, was arrested on the new charges Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in the case in which he is charged with reckless homicide, being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated driving under the influence.
The underlying crime happened April 10 just before 6 a.m. when Jones allegedly sped south through a red light at the intersection of Mattis and Bradley avenues and struck Cong Nguyen’s car, killing the 47-year-old Champaign wife and mother.
Champaign police found a gun, ammunition and anti-anxiety medication in the sport utility vehicle.
Jones was out on bond in that case when he is alleged to have attacked a former girlfriend Friday.
Fletcher said that incident allegedly happened about 11:30 p.m. July 9 at an apartment in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive, where Jones was present with four other people.
According to a statement that the woman gave to Champaign police, after one of the other people left, Jones accused her of giving information to authorities about a relative of his.
He allegedly choked the woman until she lost consciousness. She told police that when she woke, he was standing over her with a gun pointed at her.
The woman said she ran outside the apartment with Jones following her, armed with a steak knife.
He allegedly stabbed her in the head, neck, back and legs with the knife while yelling at her about police looking for his relative.
Fletcher said the woman reported the incident the next day to Champaign police, who observed injuries on her consistent with what she reported, including a 1 1/2-inch cut to her forearm, and cuts to her head, arm, thumb and groin.
Based on her statement, police obtained an arrest warrant for Jones Tuesday morning, which was served on him in the afternoon following his probable cause hearing from the earlier crash case.
Judge Roger Webber found there was enough evidence for the state to go to trial against Jones and his co-defendant Toimail Walton, 44, of Champaign, who’s charged with a single count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
When Jones came to court Tuesday, he was in a wheelchair and had his right arm in a sling and a patch over his right eye. He was in that same state when he made his first court appearance and was arraigned on June 8.
He was arraigned on three additional counts alleging he was driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol at the time he struck Mrs. Nguyen. Judge Roger Webber agreed with a prosecution request that his bond be increased to $300,000. In June, he had been released on recognizance in an apparent nod to his visible injuries.
In the new case, he’s charged with attempted murder, being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Judge Ben Dyer had set the bond in that case at $400,000. Jones posted 10 percent of that amount Tuesday afternoon and was released from jail.
Jones has prior convictions for three drug-related offenses and others for domestic battery, communicating with a witness and resisting police. He faces extended prison terms in the new case if convicted.
Additionally, he would have to serve the sentence after any sentence he receives in the earlier case if he’s convicted in that as well.
His trial on the underlying reckless homicide case is tentatively scheduled for the week of Aug. 30.