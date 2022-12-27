URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face during a row at a gas station on Christmas Eve has been criminally charged.
Kevin G. Baskis, 33, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Gleason Drive, was arraigned Tuesday for aggravated battery to a police officer, a more serious felony than a normal aggravated battery because a law enforcement officer was the alleged victim.
A Rantoul police report said about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the Circle K, 220 S. Murray Road, because a man was being disorderly.
Police learned that the man, later identified as Baskis, was upset with the clerk over the pumps not working properly.
After being given a refund, Baskis was asked to leave, which upset him even more. Officers got him to talk to them outside the store but he tried to go back in several times after being told to stop.
The report said when officers went to arrest him for resisting a peace officer, Baskis allegedly began to actively resist the officers.
As the struggle escalated, a door was knocked off its track and a display with anti-freeze was knocked over. An officer was punched in the face during the melee, and a taser was eventually used on Baskis to get him to jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Baskis to be released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court Jan. 18 and was ordered to have no contact with the Circle K.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
