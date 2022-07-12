URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly burgled a home in Urbana recently is in the Champaign County Jail on a number of charges.
Richo Ross-Dorsey, 32, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Pomona Drive, was arraigned Monday for residential burglary, unlawful use of a credit or debit card card and theft in connection with a break-in that occurred some time between June 13 and July 7 at a home on Melrose Village Circle.
An Urbana police report said the victims were on vacation when the woman received an alert on July 4 that her debit card had been used at Target when it should have been home locked in a safe.
She asked security people to check on her residence and they found the doors and windows locked and no signs of forced entry.
A day later, she received an additional notice that two of her credit or debit cards had been used and a check written on her account. The woman then had her son check her home and he discovered it ransacked.
The report said five televisions, two Sentry safes containing cash, passports and credit cards, clothing and a 2006 Dodge Caravan were stolen.
After police left, the son found a bus pass in his mother’s bedroom with Ross-Dorsey’s name on it.
When Ross-Dorsey was arrested Friday by Champaign police on outstanding warrants in a drug case and a driving under revocation case, police found in his hotel room a receipt for gift cards purchased on July 4 at Target with a Chime Card.
Police reports said among Ross-Dorsey’s effects at the jail were keys with “Sentry” stamped on them, the same brand as the safes stolen from the victim.
Ross-Dorsey denied having anything to do with the burglary, the report said. If convicted of that, he faces four to 15 years in prison and would have to serve the sentence in that case after any he might receive if convicted of manufacture or delivery of heroin stemming from his arrest last fall.
In that case, he allegedly had between one and 15 grams of heroin for sale at a home on North Hickory Street, Champaign, on Oct. 5.
Ross-Dorsey is being held on a total of $65,000 bond on all his cases.
He’s due back in court Aug. 3.
Court records show he has previous convictions for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.