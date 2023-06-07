URBANA — A Champaign man accused of sexually molesting a child was arrested last week.
Dimarrio M. Zander, 39, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of West Anthony Drive, was taken into custody on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The Class X felony charges, which carry a sentence of up to 60 years in prison upon conviction, allege that on July 23, 2022, Zander allegedly molested a child under the age of 13 in the child’s home.
An Urbana police report said that Zander was a friend of the child’s father who reportedly spends the night at the homes of random friends. He was admitted to the home about 3 a.m. that day by the alleged victim’s sister.
The police report said the child later told adult female friends about what had happened to her and made consistent statements to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She reported that Zander had been drinking when he touched her as she slept on the couch.
She said she did not immediately tell anyone because Zander reportedly helps her family with money.
Urbana police interviewed him about two months after the child’s allegations came to light and he acknowledged knowing her but declined to answer questions.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in December and he was arrested May 31.
Zander remains in the jail in lieu of $150,000 bond and is due back in court July 25.
Court records show Zander’s only previous convictions were for possession of a defaced firearm in 2007 and domestic battery in 2002.