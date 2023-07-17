URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly took part in the theft of several thousand dollars worth of liquor from a downtown Champaign business was charged Monday with burglary.
Michael Ross, 50, who listed his address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, was charged with entering Soma Ultralounge, 320 N. Neil St., on June 11, intending to steal.
A Champaign police report said another man was seen on video entering the business through an unlocked back door about 3:45 a.m. He took several items and left.
He returned a few hours later with a second man, later identified as Ross, and the two of them carried out about $4,000 worth of alcohol.
Also taken from the business cash register was $300 and a hand-held credit card machine valued at $1,400.
Video shows the two men using empty boxes to carry the alcohol out and then using their shirts to wipe down surfaces they touched.
Police located Ross on Saturday, who admitted being in the bar.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing about Ross’s multiple prior convictions dating to 1990, agreed to reduce his bond from $15,000 set in court over the weekend to $8,000.
Ross was sentenced to probation in May for theft. He is due back in court Sept. 12.