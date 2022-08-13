PARIS — Two men are in custody in Edgar County following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the death of a Paris man.
Illinois State Police detectives arrested Preston Wallace, 20, of Paris, on Friday for the first-degree murder of Gary L. White of Paris.
State police said on Aug. 6, Paris police responded to a fight in front of a home in the 700 block of North Central Street and found the 69-year-old Mr. White with serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died on Monday, Aug. 8.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Preston Wallace Friday.
They also obtained a second warrant for the arrest of Gabriel Wallace, 38, of Paris, after he was charged with aggravated battery and mob action in connection with the fight.
Gabriel Wallace was also wanted on unrelated warrants for home invasion.
Both men are in the Edgar County Jail.