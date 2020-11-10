URBANA - A Champaign man was charged with weapons and battery offenses after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of an apartment building Sunday.
Corwin Lewis Jr., 32, who listed an address in the 1200 block of West Eureka Street, was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said about 6 a.m. Sunday, Urbana police were called to the 800 block of Oakland Avenue for shots fired.
They learned that a woman and Lewis had argued and that he reportedly hit her in the face and tried to choke her as they were returning to her apartment.
Once there, the woman’s son came out to defend his mother, who was able to get away from Lewis. As she got away, she heard two gunshots.
The son reported he was also going back in the building, when he saw Lewis allegedly fire a gun toward the building.
Police later found Lewis and arrested him. Boyd said Lewis had no prior convictions.
His bond was set at $50,000.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.