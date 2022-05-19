URBANA — A Chicago man is due back in court next month after being charged with breaking into a gambling parlor earlier this week.
A Champaign police report said Frederick J. Thomas, 37, was charged on Monday with burglary and possession of burglary tools.
The report said police responded to an alarm at Lacey’s Place, 1903 N. Neil St., about 3:25 a.m. They found the front glass door shattered and the window next to it broken.
The ATM/cash out box was tipped over and the front of the machine had been pried on.
In the flight path of the burglar, police found screwdrivers, a chisel, a crowbar, a drilling hammer, an ax and gloves.
The tools had green paint transfer on them which matched the paint on the seal of the cash box inside the ATM, the report said.
Police found Thomas nearby, dressed in all black clothing and sweating profusely. They found surveillance video that showed Thomas entering the business and trying to pry open the ATM machine.
He told police he was visiting friends in the community, got lost and was trying to find the hotel where his friends were.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing about Thomas’ prior convictions for drugs and being an armed habitual criminal, set his bond at $5,000 but allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with Lacey’s.
Thomas is supposed to return to court June 28,