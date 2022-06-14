URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had drugs and a loaded gun in his vehicle Sunday is due back in court later this month.
A Champaign police report said Otis L. Taylor, 24, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped by an officer just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Bloomington Road because the light over his rear license plate was not working.
Taylor admitted to an officer that his license was revoked and that he had cannabis.
The officer also found a loaded gun next to the driver’s seat, which Taylor told the officer belonged to his “lady.”
That woman came to the scene eventually and denied that the gun belonged to her.
In Taylor’s pocket, police also found about 12 grams of anti-anxiety medication and five pills of suspected Ecstasy.
Taylor was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
He remains in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on June 28.