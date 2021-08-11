URBANA — A Rantoul man who killed a man in his home Monday night has been charged with possessing a gun he should not have had.
Both the state’s attorney’s office and Rantoul police said the investigation into what happened at the home of Antonio Davis, 51, in the 1300 block of Abram Drive is ongoing.
Davis called Rantoul police to his home for a home invasion about 8:20 p.m. Police found Blake L. Williams, 32, of Buckley, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Davis, convicted of possession of a defaced firearm in Cook County in 2003, was arrested Monday night and charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for having a double-barrelled shotgun in the house.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Davis told Rantoul police that Mr. Williams, whom he knew as an alleged drug dealer, had come to his house and that there was a struggle at the back door.
Davis initially told police that Mr. Williams had a gun but when officers found shotgun ammunition in Davis’ bedroom, he admitted he used the shotgun in self-defense on Mr. Williams but was afraid to say so initially.
Larson said Davis told police that Mr. Williams appeared to reach behind him for a machete or a knife. Police found no machete and only kitchen knives where they would expect to be found. However, police did find a baton near Mr. Williams’ body.
Davis has been interviewed and cooperated with police, who are continuing to work the case.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick said Davis is the father and sole supporter of six children who live with him, ranging in age from 18 to 6. She said he works as an over-the-road truck driver.
Davis told Judge Adam Dill he had been laid off for the last five months, which qualified him for the services of the public defender.
If convicted of the Class 3 felony, Davis faces a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years.
Dill set Davis’ bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 25 for a probable cause hearing.