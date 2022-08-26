URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who had gotten into a fight has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.
Ah Heem Carter-Brumfield, 28, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Neil Street, Champaign.
A Champaign police report said officers were sent there because a woman reported she had gotten into a fight with a group of people. was battered and threatened.
In the melee, Carter-Brumfield allegedly pointed a gun at her, the report said.
Officers located him based on her description. He had a bag that contained a loaded .380 semiautomatic handgun that officers found was stolen. He told police he had bought it several days earlier.
Court records show he had a prior conviction for felony criminal damage to property that precludes him from possessing a gun.
If convicted of the Class 3 felony, Carter-Brumfield faces penalties ranging from three to 10 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 27.