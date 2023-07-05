URBANA — An Urbana man who was in a car that allegedly fled from police Saturday is due back in court with an attorney later this month after being charged with drug offenses and threatening a police officer.
Keshawn Green, 27, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Carver Drive, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession with intent to deliver over 500 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis and threatening a public official.
An Illinois State trooper’s report said about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, the trooper tried to stop a vehicle for not having a front license plate but the vehicle took off fast and ran a red light at Mattis and Bradley avenues.
The trooper entered the plates into the license plate reader system, which alerted officers about 50 minutes later that the vehicle was southbound on Country Fair Drive. The trooper followed the vehicle to a nearby gas station and watched as the driver, Jansen McNeal, 29, of the 2400 block of High View Court, Champaign, got out.
Green also got out of the front passenger side as the trooper approached and tried to go inside but was detained. Green declined to give the trooper identification and was on his phone in the back seat of the squad car. When the trooper told Green he could not use his phone and was told to give it to the trooper, Green declined his request.
A search of the car turned up about 1 1⁄2 pounds of cannabis flower in several packages in a backpack on the front passenger floorboard and in a plastic bag in the front seat. Also in the backpack were digital scales and packaging materials.
Under the driver’s seat, the officer found about 7.6 grams of white powder in a plastic bag.
Both men declined to speak to the trooper although Green reportedly said to him: “You must not be from Champaign. I’ll smack the (expletive) out of you if I ever see you outside.”
Green was released from jail Sunday after posting bond and was told to return to court July 25 with his own attorney.
McNeal was also released from jail Sunday but was charged on Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having the cocaine found in the car.
He’s due back in court Aug. 16.