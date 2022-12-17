URBANA — An Urbana man with several ounces of cannabis on him early Friday when police stopped a car he was in has been charged with possessing it with the intent to sell it.
Brandon Turk, 26, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Cindy Lynn Street, was arraigned Friday on the felony charge.
A University of Illinois police report said Turk was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over near the corner of West Pennsylvania Avenue and South Virginia Drive in Urbana about 12:20 a.m. because the car driver allegedly ran a stop sign.
Police learned that Turk was wanted on a city of Champaign arrest warrant so they searched him and allegedly found about six ounces of cannabis, $280, eight debit and credit cards, plastic bags, a scale and other drug paraphernalia on him, a report said.
In court Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead set Turk’s bond at $1,000 after hearing he had previous convictions for aggravated fleeing, theft and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Turk was released after posting $100. He is due back in court Feb. 28.