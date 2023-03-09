URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly was selling cocaine at a local hotel last weekend has been criminally charged.
Tristan Cowart, 37, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Columbia Avenue, was arraigned on a single count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine stemming from an incident Saturday.
Champaign police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., by an employee who said Cowart was allegedly selling drugs on the property and needed to be removed.
The report said Cowart became combative with officers and was taken to jail, where a search of his body turned up approximately 7 grams of suspected cocaine in several bags.
He admitted selling the drug, the report said.
Court records show Cowart has previous convictions for possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and domestic battery.
Kirk, who was released on recognizance last weekend, was told to be back in court April 19. He faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison if convicted.