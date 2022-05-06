URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly hit a woman with a vehicle and ran over her in downtown Champaign is due back in court next month after being criminally charged.
Andres A. Diego, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of Dewey Street, was charged Friday with failure to report an accident, a felony, and driving under suspension.
The charges stem from a Thursday night incident about 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Neil and Chester streets.
A Champaign police report said officers saw a 21-year-old woman in the road with her boyfriend. She told them she was crossing the street when a sport utility vehicle hit her then drove over her with both sets of tires.
The woman’s boyfriend was in a car nearby when he saw her get hit. He then approached the SUV driver, who had stopped, and yelled at him but the driver and his female passenger left.
Police obtained surveillance video that showed the SUV picking up a woman from a nearby restaurant before striking the pedestrian.
Police went there to talk to the manager who refused to give them the woman’s name but said he called the male driver and urged him to turn himself in.
About 12:10 a.m. Friday, Diego appeared at the county jail and confessed he had been in an accident. He said he didn’t see the woman in the road until it was too late to stop and didn’t turn himself in sooner because he had to find someone to care for his son.
The report said the victim suffered a broken leg and bruised lungs.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Diego to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court June 1 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted of the felony failure to report, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.