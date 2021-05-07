URBANA - A Champaign man was charged Friday with having crack cocaine intended for sale.
An Urbana police report said police stopped a car about 3 a.m. Friday after a woman complained that her ex-boyfriend had been sending her threatening texts and may have been letting the air out of her car tires at an Urbana motel.
Police said the car smelled of cannabis and its occupants admitted they had been smoking it.
A back-seat passenger, Bruce Stennis, 22, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, admitted that there was cannabis and a large amount of cash in the car.
However, police found a plastic bag containing about 8.5 grams of crack cocaine in the back seat where Stennis had been sitting.
He denied knowing anything about that and said the $8,000 that police found was from a loan and disability payments.
Stennis was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records indicate Stennis has prior convictions for theft, battery and domestic battery.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $7,500 and told him to be back in court July 13.