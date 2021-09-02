URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are still working to find out how many farm fields may have been damaged when a man allegedly drove through them in a stolen truck late last week.
Daniel J. Day, 38, listed as homeless but from Urbana, was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, a patron of Awesome Machines, 109 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, reported that his truck had been stolen. He had left the keys in it while picking up a part, Apperson said.
Deputies learned that Day has a female acquaintance in Philo so they headed there to speak to her and as they were doing so, spotted the stolen truck.
Apperson said it appeared Day saw the deputies and took off on Illinois 130 headed south.
Around county roads 800 N and 1500 E, just southwest of Philo, they lost sight of him. As they continued to drive, they noticed a path through a cornfield and set up a perimeter.
“They see him enter one field, then go into another,” Apperson said. “He does a lot of damage to corn and bean fields. The deputy is following up to identify owners. It will be thousands of dollars worth of damage.”
Deputies eventually located Day in the truck, which had become disabled. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for medical issues and when released, was arrested.
He appeared in court Tuesday and was arraigned for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also arraigned on a petition to revoke the probation he was on in a shoplifting theft case from 2020.
Judge Jason Bohm set Day’s bond at $50,000 in the stolen truck case and $5,000 in the shoplifting case and told him to be back in court Sept. 14 for a hearing on his probation revocation.
Court records show Day has multiple felony convictions dating to 1999 for aggravated battery, robbery, domestic battery, theft, burglary, reckless conduct, and possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of possessing the stolen vehicle, he faces an extended prison term of up to 14 years.
Apperson said if any farmers in the Philo area discover field damage and have not yet spoken to a deputy, they should call 217-384-1213.