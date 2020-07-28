URBANA - A Champaign man who was in a car where police found a loaded stolen handgun has been criminally charged with weapons offenses.
Terrell T. Gamblin, 19, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Hickory Street, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond set Monday by Judge Adam Dill.
A Champaign police report said police went to Hedge Road Sunday to investigate a report that occupants of two cars were shooting at each other.
One of the cars crashed on Hedge Road and two men inside the crashed car got into another car that police later stopped.
Gamblin was in the front passenger seat of the car that was stopped. Under his seat, police found a Glock pistol with a partially loaded magazine that had been wrapped in clothing. Police learned the gun was stolen, the report said. He denied the gun was his.
The driver of the car also said she had no knowledge of the gun and had merely given a ride to two friends who were out walking.
Gamblin was charged Monday with possession of a stolen weapon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from three to 14 years in prison.
Court records show he has an unresolved case for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Gamblin was told to be back in court Sept. 1.