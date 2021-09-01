URBANA — A Rantoul man who went for a COVID shot and ended up allegedly stealing a car instead has been arrested.
George Whitlock, 42, who listed an address in the 100 block of Mitchell Circle, was arraigned Wednesday for possession of a stolen vehicle that he allegedly had on April 20. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in August.
A Rantoul police report said on April 20, Rantoul police responded to Whitlock’s address for a disturbance. Whitlock told the police that there were men outside his home yelling his name, believing he had stolen their car.
Whitlock ultimately admitted to police that he had taken the car earlier that day from the parking lot of the Walgreens, 220 S. Century Blvd. Whitlock said he went to the store to get a COVID shot but the lines were too long so he left.
As he walked out, he saw a Honda in the parking lot running with no one in it so decided to get in and drive himself home.
He parked the car outside his home, took the vehicle title and a mechanic’s jacket with the car owner’s name on it and went inside, he said.
Court records show Whitlock has previous convictions for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia and for driving under the influence.
He also has a pending misdemeanor case alleging he violated an order of protection on July 19.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 28 for a probable cause hearing.