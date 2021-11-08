URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly raped and threatened an ex-girlfriend in her home early Saturday is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.
Judge Ben Dyer ordered that should he be released, Shemar Harris, 21, will first have to be fitted with a GPS device.
A Champaign police report said officers were summoned to a home on Colleen Drive Saturday morning, where a woman reported that she had previously dated Harris but broke up with him about a month ago.
On Friday about 8 p.m., she returned to her home and he followed her inside. She told him she did not want to be with him as he stood in front of her with a gun in his pocket.
The woman reported there was also a machete in her living room she had never seen before.
He demanded to see her phone and threatened to “put a sheet over her head” and kill her in front of the children.
The woman reported that she tried multiple times to leave the apartment over the evening but he would not let her. He allegedly punched, strangled and bit her, and threatened to beat her if she didn’t have sex with him.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted her. She was able to call police, who found marks on her throat and a bite mark on her hand.
Police found a person matching Harris’ description knocking on another door in the apartment complex. He was described as hyperventilating and paranoid and denied that anything had happened, then eventually admitted having consensual sex with the victim.
Police found a machete under the couch in the woman’s apartment and a loaded .38-caliber revolver in a trash can wrapped in sweatpants, the report said.
Harris was charged Monday with aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. He was also charged with less serious counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show Harris has a previous conviction for forgery and juvenile adjudications for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dyer told him to return to court Jan. 4.