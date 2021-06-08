URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly entered a home as residents slept and in a separate case allegedly stole a gun from a car has been criminally charged.
Kerion Overstreet, 21, who listed an address in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue, remained in the Champaign County Jail Tuesday on a total of $150,000 bond.
Overstreet was charged Monday with residential burglary for allegedly entering the home of someone he knew on May 18, intending to steal.
A Champaign police report said a woman living on Union Street reported that her daughter woke to see a stranger in her room, who grabbed a PlayStation off the dresser then ran out.
The woman reported that her purse was also stolen. She said Overstreet had been to her residence on a couple of prior occasions and had asked to play with the PlayStation but she told him no.
In the other case, Overstreet was charged with possession of a stolen gun, burglary and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.
A police report said that a relative of Overstreet notified police earlier this week that he was allegedly breaking into cars and had stolen a gun.
Officers interviewed him Sunday and he admitted that he had a semi-automatic handgun that he had stolen from a car on Carson Avenue on May 31.
The police report said Overstreet had previously been hospitalized for mental illness and does not have an FOID.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Overstreet to have no contact with the victims in either case and warned him that if convicted of the new crimes, he could have to serve the sentences after any he might receive for a residential burglary that allegedly happened April 19 in Champaign
Overstreet had been released on recognizance in that case.