URBANA — A man with no permanent address who allegedly robbed another person Tuesday in downtown Champaign remained in the county jail Thursday.
Lorenzo Taylor, 27, was arraigned Wednesday for robbery. He is alleged to have taken another man’s wallet during a fight with that person at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C, about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.
A Champaign police report said the man had asked Taylor to move so that he could use the charging station for his phone.
Taylor reportedly refused, sparking an argument that led to Taylor allegedly hitting the man with a closed fist and pushing him backwards. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a broken ankle, the report said.
Taylor ran from the Terminal but was caught not far away by officers who found the victim’s wallet in his pocket.
Taylor was also charged Wednesday in a separate case with aggravated battery, battery and aggravated assault in connection with a May 4 incident at the Circle K, 59 E. Green St., C.
He allegedly spit in the face of one employee after becoming upset that a cash machine wasn’t working.
When asked by another employee to leave, he allegedly spit in that man’s face, punched him and kicked him in the face when he fell. He then ran from the store with a drink for which he had not paid.
Because Taylor had been released on recognizance from bond court Saturday for the Circle K incident and the robbery occurred on Tuesday, he would have to serve any sentence for the robbery after the battery should he be convicted of both.
He’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is due back in court June 14.