URBANA — A Rantoul man who was wanted by authorities for two felony cases was arrested Saturday night in a new case in which he’s charged with multiple serious weapons offenses and having cocaine for sale.
Maurice Bluminberg, 21, who listed an address in the 800 block of Saint Andrews Circle, is being held in the Champaign County Jail on a total of $1.06 million on all three cases and is due back in court July 19.
On Monday, Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned him on 13 felony counts of armed violence, possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of stolen guns with defaced serial numbers, and not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
The charges stemmed from items police found after he fled from a traffic crash Saturday night.
A Champaign police report said police were on patrol in the southwest district around 7:30 p.m. when they came upon an accident with injuries at the intersection of Green Street and McKinley Avenue.
As officers arrived, they could see one vehicle in the road and another in the yard of a residence.
According to witnesses, the driver of the at-fault vehicle in which Bluminberg was a passenger, was driving fast as he approached the intersection, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with another vehicle in traffic.
When the driver and Bluminberg saw the officers, both began running through yards in the area with officers chasing them.
About 8:50 p.m., Bluminberg was found hiding in the backyard of a person he did not know.
Not far from where he was found, police found a bag that contained cash; items belonging to Bluminberg; two loaded guns with laser sights with their serial numbers scratched off, one of which had a switch altering it to fire as an automatic; and about 10 grams of cocaine.
All the weapons charges against Bluminberg, ranging in seriousness from Class 3 to Class X, are enhanced from their normal range of penalties because of the allegation that the guns had laser sights. The most serious counts alleging the possession of the gun altered to fire automatically and featuring the laser sight carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 60 years.
The driver of the vehicle was issued traffic tickets, police said.
Bluminberg was also wanted for failure to appear in an attempted residential burglary case filed against him in January but which allegedly happened in Rantoul in March 2020.
A warrant for his arrest had also been issued June 13 in another case in which he is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Members of an Illinois State Police drug task force were investigating Bluminberg for the alleged sale of about 1.6 grams of cocaine in Champaign to a person working with police in February of this year.