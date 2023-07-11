URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stole another person’s motorcycle while he was at a plasma center was criminally charged Tuesday.
About 4 p.m. Monday, Urbana police were called to the KEDPlasma parking lot, 907 N. Lincoln Ave., by a man who reported his motorcycle was stolen.
Surveillance video showed a man pushing the cycle northwest through King Park and trying unsuccessfully to start it.
Police found Mark A. Ambrose, 47, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, sitting in a pavilion in the park, wearing the same clothing as the person in the video.
He initially denied taking the motorcycle but later admitted he had taken it at the behest of an acquaintance and delivered it to that person.
Police were unable to immediately find the motorcycle.
They did find a small amount of cocaine on Ambrose when they arrested him.
He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing Ambroses' four prior convictions for theft and three others for drugs, set his bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 29.