URBANA — A Mansfield man who allegedly stole a student’s car from the fieldhouse at Mahomet-Seymour High School Tuesday night has been criminally charged.
Kyle Coffin, 34, was arraigned Friday for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
A Mahomet Police Department report said the victim left his car unlocked with the key fob in it when he went to football practice. When practice was over, he discovered his car missing.
Surveillance video showed the theft of the car and officers, familiar with Coffin, recognized him.
The car was entered into the police database as stolen and early Wednesday morning was picked up by an automated license plate reader off Prairieview Road. Coffin was found near the car and arrested.
He had suboxone hidden under the sole of his shoe and said he had a prescription for the medication which is used to treat opioid addiction but otherwise refused to speak with police.
Court records show that Coffin is currently on probation for domestic battery and has other convictions for violation of an order of protection, forgery, criminal trespass to residence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000. Coffin is due back in court Oct. 5 for a hearing on a petition to revoke the probation sentence he’s now serving.
If he’s convicted of having the stolen car, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison that would have to be served after any sentence he receives in the violation of order of protection case.