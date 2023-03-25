URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly took part in stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cannabis products from a Champaign business has been charged with retail theft over $300.
Nathaniel F. Wise, 19, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Randolph Street, was arrested Wednesday by University of Illinois police after being identified as one of three men who allegedly stole about $3,700 worth of THC products from Delta Vape, 702 S. Neil St., C, on March 13.
A police report from the time of the incident said the men asked to look at product, then snatched up what the employee had laid out and ran.
Police identified Wise through security camera footage, a UI police report said.
Wise was released on his own recognizance and told to be back in court April 25. He also has a second misdemeanor theft case from his arrest in February set for that day.
Police are still investigating the Delta Vape theft.