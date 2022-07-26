URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly tried to set fire to a Tolono home over the weekend has been charged with attempted aggravated arson and other crimes.
Jael Heredia, 18, who listed an address on Captiva, was arrested Saturday afternoon and arraigned Monday for attempted residential arson and obstructing identification as well.
A Tolono police report said about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, police and firefighters were sent to a mobile home fire in The Oaks Trailer Park on the south side of Tolono off U.S. 45.
Police found two fires outside a home - one in the middle of the home and another near an air conditioner.
Officers could tell that a plywood box sitting against the home was the source of one of the fires and were able to pull the box away from the home and stomp out the flames. The air conditioner was covered with sticks, dry grass and tree branches that were on fire. They were also able to quickly put out that fire. Damage to the home was minimal, the report said.
A woman and her son were inside the home when the fires were spotted by a neighbor who reported seeing black smoke. The neighbor said he saw a young man watching the fires and when he yelled at him, the man fled.
The resident had a surveillance camera that showed a man matching the description of the person seen watching the fires riding a bicycle around the home moments before the fires started.
Heredia was found not far from the home on his bicycle. He was wearing the same clothing as the person on the surveillance video and carrying a backpack that contained a lighter and a bottle of body spray that could be used as an accelerant, the report said.
He initially gave police a different name. He declined to talk about the fire, the report said.
Heredia remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to return to court Aug. 17.
If convicted of attempted aggravated arson, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.