URBANA — An Urbana who allegedly tried to induce two young boys to engage in sex acts with him was arrested Monday by police in that city.
Joseph Sloan, 20, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Hunter Street, was arraigned Tuesday on two criminal counts of indecent solicitation alleging overtures that Sloan made to the boys, who were in the home of a relative during August.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said his department was contacted in late August about Sloan's alleged misconduct toward children by police in another jurisdiction, who were also investigating him.
Both boys were interviewed by trained forensic interviewers at the Children’s Advocacy Center. One said Sloan gave him a phone to play with and then told the child he would take it back if the child didn’t perform a sex act on him. The child said he told Sloan no and handed the phone back to him.
Judge Ben Dyer issued a warrant for Sloan’s arrest Monday with a $100,000 bond.
The counts against Sloan are Class 1 and 2 felonies. If convicted of both counts, Sloan could have to serve the sentences one after the other.
He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Nov. 17.