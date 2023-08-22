URBANA — A Champaign man remained in jail Tuesday on a variety of weapons offenses uncovered after police investigated the shooting of his girlfriend.
Darren Gray, 64, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen gun.
About 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police were sent to the Carle Hospital emergency room where a woman was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
The woman, who lives with Gray, said the two of them were at a local store on North Prospect Avenue when they heard loud noises and went home.
The woman reported she started cooking but didn’t feel well and that’s when she and Gray discovered the chest wound and headed to the hospital.
The report said a detective asked Gray about inconsistencies in his version of how the woman was shot and he became agitated and refused to answer further questions or submit to DNA testing.
The victim said she did not want to get Gray in trouble and ultimately said that she had accidentally shot herself while carrying a gun.
When police went to the couple’s apartment to turn off the stove and lock it up, they saw a handgun on a sofa, left the apartment, got a search warrant then returned later.
They found a loaded .22-caliber gun on the couch and a second unloaded .380-caliber pistol in a drawer.
With previous felony convictions for armed robbery dating to 1978, Gray is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court Oct. 3.