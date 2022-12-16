URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had guns on him at the same time he possessed cocaine has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
With credit for good time and the 458 days he’s already served, Javon Tate, 26, could be free in fewer than six years.
He pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber in late October to the Class X felony of armed violence, admitting that on Nov. 10, 2020, he joined another man in stashing five guns and about an ounce of cocaine under a tarp behind a home in the 3000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said Tate had been in a car with a woman whose car was shot at but not hit. A witness saw two men with guns believed to have been the shooters run from the area.
The witness also saw another two men emerge from the house that was the apparent target of the shooting, one of whom was carrying a rifle.
The two that came from the house went to the backyard of the house next door, then re-emerged without the rifle.
Police searched where the men had been and found a rifle and four handguns under a tarp along with a bag containing about an ounce of cocaine, a measuring cup, and a scale.
Tate’s DNA was found on the rifle.
In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson agreed to dismiss a separate case from Oct. 23, 2020, in which Tate was charged with vehicular hijacking and attempted aggravated robbery.
However, Larson called Street Crimes Task Force officer Lance Carpenter to explain to Webber on Thursday the details of what police believe happened at the Thorntons gas station, 101 S. Mattis Ave., about 9:30 p.m. that day.
Carpenter testified that Tate had allegedly demanded money and drugs at gunpoint from a woman and her male friend while they were in a car at a west Champaign apartment complex.
When the man in the car said he would take Tate to the money, they went to the gas station to use an ATM. The man went in while Tate remained in the car with the woman.
Police were arriving to check out a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head and when they pulled up, Tate got out, dropped a bag of cannabis then got back in the car and it took off.
By the time police were able to stop the car, Tate had gotten out and ran off. His cellphone was left behind and the woman in the car identified him from social media.
He was arrested several months later in Chicago.
Larson argued for a 20-year sentence, the amount at which he agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation when Tate pleaded guilty. He could have received up to 30 years.
The prosecutor noted Tate’s prior conviction in early 2017 for conspiracy to dismember a human body. He was one of several men who took part in cutting up the body of a woman who died of a drug overdose in the spring of 2016 at a house on Hedge Road in Champaign.
Tate also had a previous conviction for aggravated driving under the influence of a drug.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp sought the minimum of 10 years.
Tate's co-defendant in the November 2020 gun case, Anthony M. Miles, 37, is scheduled to be tried in February.