URBANA — An Urbana man who was present when his friend was killed during a dice game inside a Champaign apartment last year has been convicted of playing a part in his death.
A Champaign County jury on Wednesday deliberated about six hours before finding London Taylor, 22, who listed an address on South Lierman Avenue, guilty of the first-degree murder of James “Rooster” Coleman. The jury acquitted him of a second count of unlawful use of weapons.
Just before 2 a.m. on May 21, 2020, Mr. Coleman, 25, was shot twice in the chest by a man he knew inside the Gramercy Park apartment he was sharing with a girlfriend in west Champaign.
His guests at the dice game fled the small apartment when they saw Mr. Coleman put a gun to the chin of Keith Baker as Mr. Coleman reached into Baker’s pocket to take his cash.
Prosecutors believed Taylor took part in planning Baker’s robbery with Mr. Coleman and therefore was accountable for his death, even though he did not pull the trigger.
Taylor faces 20 to 60 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Roger Webber on Jan. 21. Prior to trial, Taylor turned down an offer to plead guilty to murder for 20 years in prison.
Besides Mr. Coleman’s girlfriend, her child and her younger sister, only Taylor remained with his dying friend to answer to the police.
Prosecutors believe that after the robbery went horridly wrong, Taylor gathered up Mr. Coleman’s gun, his own and Baker’s and hid them. Police never found any weapons in or around the apartment complex.
“When Keith (Baker) kills James (Coleman) to prevent a robbery, it doesn’t matter if the killing was intentional or accidental or committed by Keith. James and the defendant plotted to rob Keith,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued, explaining to the jury that the robbery sparked the shooting that led to his friend’s death, making Taylor accountable for the death.
Alferink urged the jurors to believe Baker’s testimony that after Mr. Coleman put the gun to his neck, he saw Taylor step toward him with a gun. That double threat prompted Baker to shove Mr. Coleman toward Taylor, then shoot Mr. Coleman in self-defense.
Alferink mocked the credibility of Taylor, who testified Tuesday.
“He gave so many conflicting stories, I have no idea what happened at that apartment,” she said, playing for the jury during her argument Taylor’s self-admitted lies to police that were captured on their body camera video.
Only after learning that his friend was deceased did Taylor tell Champaign police detective Dustin Sumption that Baker was the shooter. Previously, he said he was in the bathroom and didn’t see what happened.
He did not tell the detective in that same interview about his exchange of texts with Mr. Coleman just before the shooting in which Mr. Coleman broached the idea of robbing Baker of his winnings.
“He told you he deleted them. He didn’t think the detective would find them or would take months to find them. He wasn’t ready to explain these messages,” she said, reviewing the texts and their meaning with the jury.
Taylor’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, countered that it was Baker with the credibility issue. She argued that Taylor was telling the truth when he testified that he did not think Mr. Coleman was serious about carrying out the robbery in his own home, with his girlfriend, a baby and his girlfriend’s younger sister present.
She argued that Taylor had seen the outline of a gun in Baker’s pants.
“Who is going to rob someone who has a gun?” she asked.
She noted that several minutes elapsed between the last text between Taylor and Mr. Coleman and when the shooting occurred. It was during that time that her client verbally told Mr. Coleman to abandon his idea.
“If you look at the messages in conjunction with London’s actions, you’ll see London was not planning to do a robbery,” Propps argued, adding that others testified that it was Mr. Coleman who made the aggressive moves, not Taylor.
Only Baker said Taylor was armed and coming toward him, she argued.
She reminded the jury that it was not Taylor’s burden to prove he did not participate but rather the state’s burden to prove that he did.
She scoffed at Alferink’s argument that Taylor had time between the shooting and when police arrived to hide any guns that he and Mr. Coleman might have had. Propps said Taylor would have required the speed of world record-holding sprinter Usain Bolt to accomplish that.
Propps also reminded the jury that in a phone interview she had with Baker as she prepared for trial that he denied he ever told anyone that Taylor had a gun.
She said Baker also told her he felt he had no choice but to testify against Taylor for fear “it would fall back on him” if he did not, meaning that he feared he could be prosecuted even though Alferink had explained to Baker he could not be prosecuted for the murder after pleading guilty to having the gun.
Getting the final word in argument, Alferink suggested Baker had no motivation to lie about Taylor having a gun.
“It’s irrelevant to Keith Baker shooting James Coleman in self-defense. The only reason to say that is because it’s the truth. Being a snitch is not popular. Nobody wants to do it. When someone faces a defendant and says he has a gun, that means something,” the prosecutor said.