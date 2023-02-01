URBANA — A Champaign man whose former girlfriend discovered him sexually assaulting her preteen daughter faces six to 60 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday.
A Champaign County jury took 40 minutes to return a guilty verdict against Lanell Metcalfe, 34, on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child stemming from an incident that happened three years ago in the home he was sharing with the woman and her children.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for March 23.
The seven men and five women who were seated Monday heard from seven prosecution witnesses, including the victim and her mother, as well as Metcalfe, who denied any impropriety with the then-12-year-old girl.
The child said on Dec. 23, 2019, she was sleeping in her own bed in a room she shared with her younger sister when she woke to Metcalfe being pulled off of her by her mother and he and her mother wrestling on the floor.
“He ran out of the room and Mom ran out after him, then came back in to talk to me,” the girl testified. “My shorts and underwear were pulled down around my knees.”
The girl testified that she saw Metcalfe with his underwear and shorts also around his knees before he ran and his pants on the floor of her room.
She said Metcalfe had been in her room earlier, more than once, asking if she was OK and asking her if she wanted to go to the store for snacks. She declined.
The child’s mother testified that she had been asleep on the couch with her infant son that night when she woke to find lights on in their Champaign home. She got up to turn them out when she stopped by the door to her daughters’ room, which was covered only by a sheet because the door was broken.
“I saw him on top of her and both their pants were down,” she said. “Yes, it was Lanell.”
“I screamed his name and charged toward him. He said, ‘Baby, I’m sorry,’” she recounted, saying that the two of them wrestled on the floor.
She then headed for her bedroom to call the police while he grabbed his pants and ran from the home without his cellphone or wallet.
“I told him he was going to die,” she said, adding she had a gun in her bedroom and that Metcalfe knew she had one.
Mother and daughter went to Carle Hospital but after speaking with police and when they returned home, discovered that Metcalfe had returned to the house and broken through the front door to collect clothing.
Both mother and daughter testified they had not heard from nor seen Metcalfe since that night until they faced him in court Tuesday.
Other testimony came from a Carle nurse who examined the girl. In addition to collecting evidence from her body to send to the state crime lab, she took a statement from the girl and discovered evidence during her examination of the child that corroborated that she had been sexually assaulted.
Champaign police Detective Amy Petrilli said she was unable to find Metcalfe to interview him and checked in regularly with the mother of the victim to see if she had heard from him.
In March 2021, Petrilli said that the state crime lab returned results to her that said that DNA evidence taken from the child’s body and her underwear came from a male.
She then obtained a warrant for his arrest and authorities located him in Cook County in September 2021. DNA taken from him after his arrest was found to be consistent with that recovered from the child’s body and her underwear.
He’s been in the Champaign County Jail since Sept. 30 of that year.
In his own defense, Metcalfe said he was routinely in the girls’ bedroom playing video games and watching movies with them. He said he’d lived with the family for more than a year.
On the night of Dec. 23, 2019, he denied that he had gone in to ask the girl to go to the store, saying he would never take the children out late. He had no explanation for why his coat and shoes were in their room but admitted that he had been in the room earlier playing on the PlayStation and watching a movie.
He said he fell asleep on the child’s bed and when he woke, he was leaning over to check on her.
“I got up and Mom rushed in and started tussling with me,” he said, denying he had pulled the girl’s shorts down or had any contact with her.
He said he ran from the home because “I was in fear for myself,” due to his girlfriend’s threat that he was going to die.
His DNA could have been on her underwear because he helped with the laundry, Metcalfe testified.
In closing arguments to the jury, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the case was not simply the girl’s word against Metcalfe’s.
It was her word, medical testimony, her mother’s testimony, DNA, and his actions after the fact that all added up to his guilt.
“There is no evidence that she has or had a motive to make this up,” Alferink said of the child. “(She) told you they played “Call of Duty,” he picked them up from school, bought them snacks. This is not somebody they wanted out of the house.”
Any inconsistencies the child may have had in what she told police, the nurse who examined her, and a professional forensic interviewer were minor, the prosecutor argued.
“(The inconsistencies) do not mean she’s lying about the ultimate issue. Not everybody’s memory works in the same way,” Alferink argued.
She also argued that Metcalfe revealed his guilt by fleeing, making no attempt to explain what might have been a misunderstanding by the mother.
“He knows he went so far over the line that he had to leave because he believed she was going to shoot him,” Alferink said.
She added that the fact that he left his cellphone behind was also telling.
“Who in this day and age leaves without their phone? The person who doesn’t want to talk to police,” Alferink argued.
Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones argued that “consistent” DNA did not equal an exact match and that the state had not met its burden of proving Metcalfe guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
She suggested it was “completely plausible” that the child’s mother had jumped to the wrong conclusion when she saw Metcalfe in her daughters’ bedroom. She also tried to cast doubt on the girl’s credibility by pointing out that she had said different things to different interviewers.
Rosenbaum revoked Metcalfe’s bond since a prison since is mandated.