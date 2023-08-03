URBANA — An Urbana man convicted Wednesday of shooting two different men on two consecutive days in November 2015 faces decades in prison.
A Champaign County jury found Shaundrell Brown, 28, who last lived in the 2600 block of East Illinois Street, guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Because the jury found that Brown personally fired the gun that hit the men, he faces a sentence of 31 years to life on each count.
If Judge Randy Rosenbaum finds that one of the victims sustained severe bodily harm, then the sentences must be served one after the other. Rosenbaum set sentencing for Sept. 13.
Evidence at trial, which began Monday with jury selection, was that on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, Champaign police were sent to a home in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street about 9 p.m. There, they found a then 22-year-old man who had been shot in the lower back and buttocks five times. He was hospitalized for a month.
While initially reticent to speak to police, he ultimately told officers that the shooting occurred over a feud that he and Brown, whom he identified from a photo lineup, were having over a female.
Prior to being shot, the victim told police that Brown had fired a paintball gun at a female and hit him as well. The victim and Brown yelled at each other and Brown left.
Minutes later, Brown returned and fired a real gun at the man as he was walking up to the porch of the home on Hickory Street.
Police obtained a search warrant for Brown’s home and found a paintball gun in a closet.
In the second shooting, a then 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin and upper leg about 12 hours later on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015.
Champaign police found video that showed the victim was in a car in the 1300 block of North Prospect Avenue near Dennison Drive when he was fired upon by a person in another vehicle that came up alongside him. That man also identified Brown from a photo lineup as the person who shot him.
Since both victims had difficulty recalling statements they made to police in 2015, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink presented the identification testimony through police.
The jury also heard that the bullets found at the shooting scenes came from the same gun but police never recovered it.
Champaign attorney Jeff Cisco called no witnesses on behalf of Brown, who chose not to testify.
Brown had been charged in 2015 the same day as the Prospect Avenue shooting but a different prosecutor dismissed the case a year later due to difficulty finding witnesses willing to testify.
Brown was in custody in May on other unrelated cases involving aggravated discharge of a gun from 2020, unlawful use of weapons by a felon from 2021, and drug possession from 2022 when Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink refiled the 2015 shootings as attempted murder because some witnesses had been found.
The jury deliberated just under three hours on Wednesday.
Brown remains in jail awaiting sentencing for the attempted murders as well as the three unresolved felonies.
He has three previous convictions for possessing a controlled substance.