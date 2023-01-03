CHAMPAIGN — A 40-year-old Champaign man was in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning on Champaign’s north side, police said.
Champaign police were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Neil Street at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting with injury, and found the victim with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim and a neighbor were talking when they got into an argument and the shooter pulled out a firearm and shot the victim one time and fled, according to the initial investigation.
The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made.
Police are asking any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anonymous tips may also be shared with Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.