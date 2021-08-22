CHAMPAIGN - A young man was critically injured in Campustown late Saturday in the second injury shooting of the day in Champaign..
Champaign police said about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Green Street where a 20-year-old man had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the man was part of a group of people who were fired upon. Several vehicles in the area were also damaged. Police found more than 50 shell casings.
The shooting prompted a campus Illini text alert urging people to stay away from the area.
Police ask that any person or business in the area that might have video surveillance please share it with them.
Just 21 hours earlier, another man was shot inside the car he was driving in the 600 block of East University Avenue in Champaign.
The shootings bring to more than 165 the number of incidents that Champaign police have handled in 2021.
Tipsters can reach the police department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477, online at 373.tips.com or with the P3 Tips mobile app.