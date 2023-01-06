CHAMPAIGN — A 21-year-old Champaign man died after being shot Thursday in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
Champaign police said they were called to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive at 5:33 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting with injuries. The victim, who was shot in the chest, died after being taken to a hospital.
Police said the victim had been walking in the street with an unidentified other man who opened fire, striking him, then fleeing the area. Multiple shell casings were located in the location of the shooting, and damage to two houses was reported.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems or additional information is being asked to contact police.
Information can be reported to police by calling 217-351-4545 or to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.