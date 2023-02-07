RANTOUL — Multiple police agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death Monday night of a man in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said police were investigating a stolen vehicle report about 11:18 p.m. at West Belle Street and North Ohio Avenue when shots were fired outside.
Police and paramedics administered first aid to the person, who was taken to Carle Hospital and died there.
Bouse said the department intends to release more details once the incident is investigated by a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators led by Illinois State Police. That is common practice in officer-involved shootings.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The officer’s name was not released, either.
The officer was not injured and is now on administrative leave, as is departmental policy.
“The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use of force incident. We ask the community for patience during this process,” he said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Illinois State Police.