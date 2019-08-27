RURAL HOOPESTON — Illinois State Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident Monday night that killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
According to a preliminary report, the accident occurred at 8:26 p.m. on Illinois 9 just east of Cheneyville Road, about a mile east of Hoopeston
The report said a van was traveling west on the state highway when it ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned in a cornfield.
A 37-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Miguel I. Vera, 36, of San Benito, Texas, and a 38-year-old passenger from Brownsville, Texas, were taken to a local hospital.
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died after his next of kin has been notified.