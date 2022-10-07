OAKWOOD — An 18-year-old man drowned Thursday afternoon while fishing at Kickapoo State Park.
Divers from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department underwater search and rescue team located the body of Anreno Woods about 8:05 p.m.
Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Mr. Woods was fishing at the state park with his girlfriend and her three children. He entered the pond to retrieve a bobber that had come off his fishing line.
“While returning to the shore, Woods had problem swimming,” Hartshorn said.
A bystander tried to help Mr. Woods but was unable to reach him.
Sheriff’s police were alerted about 6 p.m.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said an autopsy will be performed Saturday.
The drowning remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Vermilion County sheriff’s office.
Hartshorn said as water temperatures drop, even experienced swimmers can have trouble in the cold water and said people should not enter the water without a life jacket.