CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot in west Champaign Friday night.
A release from Champaign police said at 10:43 p.m. officers were sent to the 100 block of Kenwood Road, just north of Springfield Avenue, where they found a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.
Officers performed first aid on him until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was listed Saturday in stable condition.
Their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking north on Kenwood when an unknown man walked past him then turned around and fired several shots, hitting the victim from behind.
The shooter then ran off.
Police provided no description of the shooter but ask that any resident or business in that area that might have video that could help them to please contact the department at 217-351-4545.
About two dozen people have been injured by gunfire in Champaign this year. Police have confirmed shots fired in more than 72 calls.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of 2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.