URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor argued Wednesday there was plenty of evidence at a 2020 shooting scene in Champaign to prove that Anthony M. Miles was an armed drug dealer.
But Miles’ attorney countered that jurors were being asked to create evidence that did not exist and to speculate, both reasons to acquit him of several Class X felonies.
It took a jury about 2 ½ hours Wednesday to convict Miles, 37, who was arrested last year in Texas, some 17 months after his crimes, of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal. All are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of up to 30 years.
The charges stemmed from a Nov. 10, 2020, incident in the 3000 block of Ridgewood Drive, that involved a house being riddled with gunfire.
Testimony in the two-day trial before Judge Roger Webber was that about 11:30 a.m. that day, a female resident of that house was in a car in the driveway when someone fired shots that hit the car and her house. She was not injured.
Police were summoned and found her to be uncooperative.
The presence of several officers yielded both police body camera video and squad car video that Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson used masterfully to build his case.
Larson began with testimony from a Champaign police officer who said that a couple months prior to the shooting, Miles’ vehicle had to be towed away from that same house because someone had set fire to it.
A woman working Nov. 10 in a nearby office on Duncan Road testified that after hearing shots, she looked out her window and could see down Ridgewood Drive where two people on foot were shooting at the house and car, then disappeared.
When the shooting stopped, she saw two men come out of the house that had been hit, one of them carrying a rifle. They both crossed the street and went into the backyard. The one who had been carrying the rifle re-emerged empty-handed. She never saw the second man come back out.
Video from her office, shown to the jury, showed the man who was not carrying the rifle was holding onto the waistband of his pants as he rushed between the houses across the street.
When the two men came back onto Ridgewood, the video showed, the man who had the rifle was empty-handed and the other was no longer clutching his waistband..
Police officers were arriving as the two men were on the street but the officers’ focus was on the distraught woman in the car trying to learn from her what had happened.
Their body-camera and squad car video, examined later, showed the two men who had come from the backyard across the street were getting into a vehicle that had just pulled up. One man got in very near the shot-up house while the other got in farther down the block. That vehicle then left the area.
Meantime, police learned that two men headed to the backyard across the street and went to investigate.
Sgt. Matt Crane testified he saw a tarp near a deck. Lifting it, he found a rug under it. Under the rug, he saw a rifle, four handguns, a measuring cup filled with more than an ounce of powder cocaine and a digital scale.
Police collected that evidence and sent swabs from the guns to the state crime lab.
In July 2021, eight months after the Ridgewood shooting, the lab reported that the DNA on one of the handguns belonged to Miles while DNA recovered from the rifle belonged to Javon Tate, 26, of Champaign, who has already admitted he was the man who ran from the shot-up house with the rifle.
Tate was sentenced in December to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed violence.
Although charged in August 2021, Miles was not arrested until April 2022, when U.S. Marshals found him in Fort Worth. He’s been in custody since.
Larson had Lance Carpenter, a detective from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, testify that the amount of cocaine police found was worth more than $5,000 and was typical of a drug dealer amount, not a user amount.
Carpenter also testified that in the experience of task force officers, guns and drugs are often found together because drug dealers need to protect their assets.
Larson wrapped up his case with the testimony of a state crime lab scientist who said the DNA swab taken from the grip of one of the handguns was consistent with Miles. She concluded the odds were one in 53 quintillion (18 zeroes) that the DNA came from anyone other than Miles.
Defense attorney Jim Martinkus called only one witness, the mother of four of Miles’ children, who testified that in November 2020 Miles would have been baby-sitting their children on that day.
In closing arguments to the jury, Larson said: “All the evidence points to the conclusion that Anthony Miles is a drug dealer.”
“He is not a victim. The reason violence came to that house is because he’s a drug dealer,” Larson argued.
Larson said Miles and Tate knew that when the house was shot up that police would be on scene soon, so they took their guns and drugs and quickly ran across the street to hide them.
Larson pointed out on the various pieces of video the jury had seen from the office building and police, which man he believed was Tate with the rifle and which one was Miles carrying the other guns which they stashed.
He then aided the jury by showing how the men got in the car that picked them up to leave the area.
“This case is really as simple as believing your own eyes,” he argued, putting a clear mugshot profile of Miles next to a grainy profile photo of the man in the video side by side to argue the images were both of Miles.
Larson said Miles’ car being burned up in that area earlier showed he had “ties to that drug house.”
He mocked the suggestion that Miles was baby-sitting that day.
“Baby-sitters don’t have their DNA on guns along with thousands of dollars worth of cocaine,” he said, urging the jurors to use their common sense.
Martinkus countered that the jurors were being “asked to create evidence that doesn’t exist” by concluding that the man on the surveillance video was Miles.
He argued that of five police officers who testified, “you did not hear a single in-court identification” of Miles.
“It’s not for you to speculate. There’s enormous doubt as to who that was on the tape,” he said, adding that Larson had presented no evidence to support the charge that Miles either possessed the cocaine or intended to sell it.
As for his client’s DNA on the gun, Martinkus said it could have been put there another time but that they were being asked to convict Miles of acts that occurred on Nov. 10, 2020.
Webber set sentencing for March 23.