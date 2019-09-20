URBANA — A local man with prior convictions is facing drug and weapons charges after a court-authorized search of a home in east Urbana.
Martez L. Jones, 26, who listed addresses in the 900 block of Lanore Drive, Urbana, and the 2700 block of Carrelton Drive, Champaign, was arrested Thursday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who were executing a search warrant at the house on Lanore.
Urbana police said the search turned up a handgun and ammunition for it; two Ecstasy pills; drug equipment, including items that tested positive for cocaine; and a small amount of cash.
Jones was charged Friday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $500,000.