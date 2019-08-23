An Urbana man is facing multiple gun charges after police say he shot at another man in a hotel parking lot Thursday night and then barricaded himself inside a hotel room.
Lieutenant Rich Surles says that officers were called to the America's Best Inn at 409 West University Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after report of a man being shot at.
Surles says a 54-year-old Urbana man told police that another man shot at him during an argument, but he was not injured by the gunfire.
Surles says officers were able to identify the shooter and learned that he was inside of a hotel room. Surles says the man refused to leave the room.
Surles says the METRO SWAT team was brought in, but he says the man still wouldn't come out.
Then at about 1 a.m. Friday, SWAT officers fired chemical irritants into the room. Surles says the man then came out shortly after that.
50-year-old Tommie Valentine Junior was arrested without incident on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
The incident remains under investigation.