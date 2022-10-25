URBANA — A Champaign man found rummaging inside a house by a child Saturday night has been criminally charged with residential burglary and criminal trespass to residence.
Joseph G. Chipeta, 33, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road, was followed by the child and his mother after fleeing their home.
A Champaign police report said about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, an 11-year-old boy found a stranger rummaging through a closet in his home on Valley Road.
While he was telling his mother, the intruder left. Mother and son then got in a vehicle and drove around the neighborhood looking for him. The boy identified him and his mother was confronting him as police officers arrived.
Chipeta, who was wearing distinctive clothing, was allegedly intoxicated and told police that children in the area had stolen his hookah, a water pipe for smoking, and his shoes.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Monday reduced Chipeta’s bond to $5,000 and he was released from custody with permission to leave the state to work in Indiana.
He’s due back in court Nov. 22 with a lawyer of his own choosing.
If convicted of residential burglary, Chipeta faces a mandatory prison sentence of four to 15 years.