URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a stolen car last week not long after his release from jail for burglary has been criminally charged.
If Melvin Hathorn, 22, who listed an address in the 700 block of East Fairlawn Drive, is convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, he could have to serve his sentence after another for residential burglary stemming from his arrest in late November.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said on Dec. 21, a man had his keys and wallet stolen out of his coat while he was at the Activities and Recreation Center on Peabody Drive in Champaign. He also discovered his car had been stolen from the parking lot.
Later that day, a police officer from the Illinois Secretary of State spotted the car on Bloomington Road and stopped it. Hathorn was driving and told the officer he bought it from someone for $500 and that person claimed to have gotten it from campus.
Hathorn was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle and if convicted, faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Hathorn had been released from the county jail on Dec. 20 after posting $250 cash bond in a residential burglary and burglary case in which he allegedly entered a room at the Rodeway Inn on West Killarney Street in Urbana on Nov. 27 and stole $340. Conviction of penalties in that case range from four to 15 years in prison.
He’s due back in court on both cases Jan. 25 and is currently being held in lieu of $12,500 bond.
Rietz said he did not have any previous convictions.