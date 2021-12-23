URBANA — A Ludlow man with a pending criminal case for possessing a stolen motor vehicle has been arrested for allegedly stealing another.
George A. Whitlock, 43, was wanted for failing to appear in court on that case and others when he was arrested Tuesday.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were notified by a Gifford man that his 2016 pickup truck and trailer were stolen from a farm field that day. Not long after, the truck and trailer were spotted in Rantoul.
Police stopped it and arrested Whitlock, who was alone in the truck and unable to explain how he came to be in possession of it.
Deputies had been told there was a cased gun in the truck when it was stolen. They found that gun, loaded, in Whitlock’s coat pocket. They also found methamphetamine on him.
Whitlock did not have either a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license, the deputy’s report said.
Whitlock is being held on $150,000 bond set Thursday by Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
He’s expected to be formally charged next week with armed violence, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of methamphetamine.
Besides the pending possession of a stolen vehicle case he also has pending cases for obstructing justice and violation of an order of protection.