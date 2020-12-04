URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted that he fired a gun in northwest Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Miguel Lucio, 24, of the 0-100 block of Sanibel, turned himself in Thursday to begin his prison sentence.
He pleaded guilty in early November before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. Other more serious charges of unlawful use of weapons were dismissed.
Lucio admitted that on March 22, about 12:30 a.m., he fired a gun near the intersection of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane in Champaign.
Court records show he had a prior conviction for possession of cannabis.