URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having drugs for sale in his home more than a year ago has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Arturo Ibarra, 21, who last lived in the 1800 block of Peach Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The charge stemmed from a court-authorized search of his residence on Sept. 10, 2020, by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
In the house police found 14 hits of LSD.
As part of his plea, Ibarra was also ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and serve nine days in jail with credit for nine days already served.
A second count of possession with intent to distribute a look-alike substance was dismissed. Police also found 755 tablets of suspected Ecstasy tablets but Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said the state crime lab determined there was no controlled substance in those pills.
Bucher said Ibarra had no previous convictions.